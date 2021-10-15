Bishop Dwenger advances to title match with win over Yorktown as boys soccer regional semifinals conclude

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Bishop Dwenger Saints have put the program in a position to win its first regional championship in 21 years after a 3-1 win over 2A no. 13 Yorktown in the semifinals on Thursday night.

Bishop Dwenger advances to the regional title on Saturday at 2 p.m. in Norwell where the Saints will face Canterbury. The Cavs defeated Oak Hill with a 4-1 victory on Thursday night.

3A Boys Soccer Regional Semifinals:

Noblesville 5 Columbia City 0 (F)

Northrop 3 Harrison 1 (F)

2A Boys Soccer Regional Semifinals:

Yorktown 1 Bishop Dwenger 3 (F)

Canterbury 4 Oak hill 1 (F)

West Noble 3 Bremen 2 (F)

1A Boys Soccer Regional Semifinals:

Carroll 4 Wabash 1 (F)

Caston 0 Westview 11 (F)