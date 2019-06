South Adams ace Grant Besser struckout 16 as the Starfires bested Jay County 4-0 in a key ACAC baseball on Tuesday at Harry Anderson Field.

Besser threw 6.2 innings allowing only three hits and no walks to earn the win. Besser was also 2-for-4 at the plate with a 2-run double.

University of Cincinnati recruit Wyatt Geesaman started on the mound for Jay County and struck out 10 over five innings. He allowed only three hits but walked six and gave up three earned runs, all in the fifth inning.