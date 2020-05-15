Bentley to lead Westview boys basketball program

TOPEKA, Ind. (WANE) – A familiar face has found a new place in the NECC, as Westview High School formalized the hiring of former Angola coach Ed Bentley as the new head coach of the Warriors basketball program on Thursday night.

Westview welcomes Ed Bentley as the new boys basketball coach! 🏀🏀 pic.twitter.com/xFrpipNaxs — Westview Jr-Sr High (@wvJSHS) May 14, 2020

Bentley and Angola parted ways during the season in early February this past year.

Including this season, Bentley posted a 110-67 record with the Hornets. In Bentley’s first three seasons the Hornets went 9-12, 8-13, and 12-11. The Hornets turned things around in Bentley’s fourth year, going 25-3 and winning a sectional title.

Angola has won a sectional title three of the last four seasons, including last year when the Hornets went 20-6.

Westview went 21-4 this past season in Rob Yoder’s 17th and final year leading the program.