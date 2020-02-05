Bentley out as Angola boys basketball coach

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – Fifteen games into his eighth season leading the Angola Hornets boys basketball program Ed Bentley is no longer in charge of the high school’s basketball program.

The school released the following statement on Wednesday afternoon:

The change comes midway through a season that has the Hornets 10-5 overall after back-to-back wins this past Friday and Saturday against Northeast Corner Conference foes Hamilton and Fairfield, respectively.

Including this season, Bentley posted a 120-67 record with the Hornets. In Bentley’s first three seasons the Hornets went 9-12, 8-13, and 12-11. The Hornets turned things around in Bentley’s fourth year, going 25-3 and winning a sectional title.

Angola has won a sectional title three of the last four seasons, including last year when the Hornets went 20-6.

Bentley’s teams are known for playing tough-nosed defense and a low-scoring, deliberate offensive style. The Hornets are averaging 43.5 points a game this year while yielding 39.2. That defensive mark is no. 1 among all 3A programs in the state of Indiana and fifth overall.