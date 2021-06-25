Bentley no longer boys basketball coach at Westview

TOPEKA, Ind. (WANE) – After one season leading the Warriors Ed Bentley is no longer the boys basketball coach at Westview High School.

The Goshen News was the first to report the story. The newspaper also reported that former coach Rob Yoder, who stepped away after leading the Westview boys program for 17 season, has taken over the program on a temporary basis.

Bentley’s lone season at Westview saw the Warriors go 16-7.

Prior to taking over at Westview Bentley parted ways with Angola mid-season in 2020, his eighth year leading the Hornets program. Bentley posted a 120-67 record at Angola and now as a 136-74 combined record during his two stints leading a NECC program.