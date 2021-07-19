Bentley named head boys basketball coach at Eastside

BUTLER, Ind. (WANE) -You can call it a familiar face is a slightly different place as veteran coach Ed Bentley has been named the new head coach of the Eastside Blazers boys basketball program Bentley confirmed to WANE-TV on Monday night, his third head coaching job among NECC programs.

WANE-TV’s news-gathering partner KPC was the first to report the hire.

Bentley spent last season as the head boys basketball coach at Westview, going 16-7 while earning a share of the NECC regular season title. Bentley and the Warriors parted ways three weeks ago.

Prior to Westview, Bentley spent seven and a half seasons as the boys coach at Angola, posting a 120-67 record with the Hornets.

At Eastside Bentley replaces Ryan Abbott, who took the head coaching job at Carroll. Eastside went 17-8 last season.