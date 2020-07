SOUTH WHITLEY, Ind. (WANE) – For the third stint of his coaching career Chris Benedict finds himself in Whitley county – this time leading the Whitko boys basketball program.

Benedict was named the Wildcats head coach last month. He spent the past four years leading the boys team at Bluffton, but was the Columbia City coach during two different stretches before (1997-2007 & 2010-2016).

Benedict has been a head basketball coach in Indiana for 29 years, posting a 411-239 record.