DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – Bellmont High School softball standout Macy Montgomery is officially a Hoosier as the senior signed with Indiana University on Wednesday morning.

As a pitcher, Montgomery went 18-1 last season with a 0.71 ERA and 219 strikeouts in 103 innings. For her career, she has a record of 48-5 entering her senior season.

As a hitter, Montgomery batted .593 last season with 1 home run, 23 RBI, and 28 stolen bases.