Bellmont’s Macy Montgomery ready to make an impact at IU

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – From Bellmont to Bloomington, Indiana University softball commit Macy Montgomery is ready to get to work for the Hoosiers after her senior season with the Braves was cut short due to Corona.

Over her years at Bellmont, the pitching ace finished with three straight sectional titles, two regional titles, 655 strikeouts with an overall record of 48 wins and five losses.

Montgomery joins an IU 2020 class that is made up entirely of recruits from within the state of Indiana.

Montgomery committed to the Hoosiers in October of her sophomore season and received a full ride to IU. She plans to study sports management and marketing.