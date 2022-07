FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bellmont High School senior Magnuss Lee is taking his talents to Saint Francis as the standout catcher signed to play for the Cougars on Tuesday afternoon at the Hutzell Center.

Lee helped the Braves finish 12-10 overall and 5-2 in NE8 play this past spring. He hit .275 with 4 home runs and 18 RBI.