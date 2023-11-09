DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – A pair of Bellmont High School seniors will play their respective sport on the D-1 level starting next fall as Delaney Lawson signed to play volleyball at Utah State while soccer standout Carly Gilbert is heading to Morehead State.

Lawson helped Bellmont make three straight trips to the 3A state title match. She ends her prep career as one of the most accomplished players in Bellmont history, racking up 1,374 career kills with 412 of those coming this past season for a Braves team that finished 34-3.

Gilbert finishes her prep career as one of the top players in school history with 90 careers goals. She tallied 20 goals and 14 assists her senior season, leading Bellmont to an overall record of 17-3-2.