DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – Bellmont High School’s Eli Laurent made his college choice official on Wednesday afternoon as the baseball standout signed to play at Olivet Nazarene.

Laurent was 1-2 on the mound with a 2.52 ERA last season as a junior. He tallied 22 strikeouts in 16.2 innings.

At the plate he hit .279 as a junior with 1 home run.

Bellmont went 12-10 overall last season and 5-2 in NE8 play.