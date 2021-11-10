Bellmont’s Busick to Ball State, Saalfrank to IU Kokomo

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – After leading Bellmont to the 3A state title match last weekend, a pair of Braves signed to play in college at Paige Busick inked with Ball State University while Meg Saalfrank signed with IU Kokomo on Wednesday afternoon.

