Bellmont’s Busick to Ball State, Saalfrank to IU Kokomo

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – After leading Bellmont to the 3A state title match last weekend, a pair of Braves signed to play in college at Paige Busick inked with Ball State University while Meg Saalfrank signed with IU Kokomo on Wednesday afternoon.
by: Glenn MariniPosted: / Updated:
DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – After leading Bellmont to the 3A state title match last weekend, a pair of Braves signed to play in college at Paige Busick inked with Ball State University while Meg Saalfrank signed with IU Kokomo on Wednesday afternoon.