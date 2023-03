DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – Isaac Bodkins of Bellmont High School will be making his way to Manchester University as the senior running back/linebacker signed with the Spartans on on Friday.

As a senior for the Braves, Bodkins rushed for 522 yards and 3 touchdowns over 7 games. Defensively, he tallied 13 total tackles and 1 sack.

Bodkins will play for new Spartans coach Vann Hunt, who was tabbed to lead the Manchester program on February 27.