DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – In what was dubbed as “The Return of the Crowd” as an ode to the packed gyms that Bellmont wrestling fans were accustomed to in the 70s, 80s and 90s, the Braves hosted county rival Adams Central for a much-anticipated night on the mats Thursday in Decatur.

Bellmont came in ranked no. 1 in the state as a team in 2A, while Adams Central is ranked no. 1 in 1A. The Braves ended up with a hard-fought win over the Jets, 38-32.

Between the junior varsity and varsity match Bellmont honored it’s 13 all-time individual state champions with most of that elite group in attendance.

Phil Lengerich    138 lbs.                                 State Champion 1969                      

Bill Schultz          HWT.                                    State Champion 1977                      

Chris Mahlan     185 lbs.                               State Champion 1979                      

Brent Faurote    98 lbs.                                 State Champion 1981                      

Paul Baker          130 lbs.                               State Champion 1988                      

Paul Gunsett      135 lbs.                               State Champion 1988                    

Tim Myers          119 lbs./130 lbs.             2X State Champion 1993 & 1994         

Jason Baker        125 lbs.                               State Champion 1996                      

T.J. Hays              152 lbs.                                State Champion 1996                     

John Sheets        103 lbs.                               State Champion 2000                     

Matt Irwin          135 lbs.                               State Champion 2006                     

Billy Baker          215 lbs.                               State Champion 2009                     

Deceased wrestlers Phil Lengerich and Paul Gunsett were represented at the event by family members.