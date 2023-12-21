DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – In what was dubbed as “The Return of the Crowd” as an ode to the packed gyms that Bellmont wrestling fans were accustomed to in the 70s, 80s and 90s, the Braves hosted county rival Adams Central for a much-anticipated night on the mats Thursday in Decatur.

Bellmont came in ranked no. 1 in the state as a team in 2A, while Adams Central is ranked no. 1 in 1A. The Braves ended up with a hard-fought win over the Jets, 38-32.

Between the junior varsity and varsity match Bellmont honored it’s 13 all-time individual state champions with most of that elite group in attendance.

Phil Lengerich 138 lbs. State Champion 1969

Bill Schultz HWT. State Champion 1977

Chris Mahlan 185 lbs. State Champion 1979

Brent Faurote 98 lbs. State Champion 1981

Paul Baker 130 lbs. State Champion 1988

Paul Gunsett 135 lbs. State Champion 1988

Tim Myers 119 lbs./130 lbs. 2X State Champion 1993 & 1994

Jason Baker 125 lbs. State Champion 1996

T.J. Hays 152 lbs. State Champion 1996

John Sheets 103 lbs. State Champion 2000

Matt Irwin 135 lbs. State Champion 2006

Billy Baker 215 lbs. State Champion 2009

Deceased wrestlers Phil Lengerich and Paul Gunsett were represented at the event by family members.