OSSIAN, Ind. (WANE) – Death, taxes, and Bellmont volleyball winning a sectional title.

For a 19th straight season, the Braves advanced to the regional round with a 3-set win over Norwell (25-3, 25-13, 25-10). Bellmont will return to Norwell High School next Saturday with hopes of winning their fourth regional title in five seasons.

Scroll below for all volleyball sectionals scores from across northeast Indiana.

Class 4A

Sectional 5 at DeKalb

Carroll 3 Snider 0

North Side 0 East Noble 3

Carroll 3 East Noble 0

Sectional 6 at Homestead

Wayne 0 Homestead 3

New Haven 0 Huntington North 3

Homestead 3 Huntington North 0

Class 3A

Sectional 20 at Wawasee

Wawasee 3 West Noble 1

Fairfield 0 NorthWood 3

Wawasee 0 NorthWood 0

Sectional 21 at Angola

Garrett 0 Angola 3

Concordia 3 Woodlan 2

Angola 3 Concordia 0

Sectional 23 at Norwell

Oak Hill 0 Bellmont 3

Norwell 3 Maconaquah 0

Bellmont 3 Norwell 0

Sectional 24 at New Castle

New Castle 3 Delta 1

Frankton 3 Jay County 1

New Castle — Frankton —

Class 2A

Sectional 35 at Central Noble

Churubusco 3 Westview 0

Eastside 0 Fremont 3

Churubusco 3 Fremont 1

Sectional 37 at Bluffton

Manchester 2 Adams Central 3

South Adams 3 Bluffton 0

Adams Central 3 South Adams 1

Class A

Sectional 51 at Lakewood Park Christian

Bethany Christian 0 Blackhawk Christian 3

Elkhart Christian Academy 3 Canterbury 0

Blackhawk Christian 0 Elkhart Christian Academy 0

Sectional 53 at Southwood

Southwood 3 Caston 0

Northfield 3 Lakeland Christian Academy 0

Southwood 3 Northfield 0