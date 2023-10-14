OSSIAN, Ind. (WANE) – Death, taxes, and Bellmont volleyball winning a sectional title.
For a 19th straight season, the Braves advanced to the regional round with a 3-set win over Norwell (25-3, 25-13, 25-10). Bellmont will return to Norwell High School next Saturday with hopes of winning their fourth regional title in five seasons.
Scroll below for all volleyball sectionals scores from across northeast Indiana.
Class 4A
Sectional 5 at DeKalb
Carroll 3 Snider 0
North Side 0 East Noble 3
Carroll 3 East Noble 0
Sectional 6 at Homestead
Wayne 0 Homestead 3
New Haven 0 Huntington North 3
Homestead 3 Huntington North 0
Class 3A
Sectional 20 at Wawasee
Wawasee 3 West Noble 1
Fairfield 0 NorthWood 3
Wawasee 0 NorthWood 0
Sectional 21 at Angola
Garrett 0 Angola 3
Concordia 3 Woodlan 2
Angola 3 Concordia 0
Sectional 23 at Norwell
Oak Hill 0 Bellmont 3
Norwell 3 Maconaquah 0
Bellmont 3 Norwell 0
Sectional 24 at New Castle
New Castle 3 Delta 1
Frankton 3 Jay County 1
New Castle — Frankton —
Class 2A
Sectional 35 at Central Noble
Churubusco 3 Westview 0
Eastside 0 Fremont 3
Churubusco 3 Fremont 1
Sectional 37 at Bluffton
Manchester 2 Adams Central 3
South Adams 3 Bluffton 0
Adams Central 3 South Adams 1
Class A
Sectional 51 at Lakewood Park Christian
Bethany Christian 0 Blackhawk Christian 3
Elkhart Christian Academy 3 Canterbury 0
Blackhawk Christian 0 Elkhart Christian Academy 0
Sectional 53 at Southwood
Southwood 3 Caston 0
Northfield 3 Lakeland Christian Academy 0
Southwood 3 Northfield 0