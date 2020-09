DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – Bellmont hosted its annual “triples” volleyball tournament but fell just short of going home with hardware.

Bellmont started the tournament hot, defeating Angola 3-0, but in the championship match, Mt. Vernon came out on top with a 3-1 win to take home the Bellmont “triples tournament” championship.

Next up, Bellmont will host Concordia on Monday.