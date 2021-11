MUNCIE, Ind. (WANE) – On Saturday at the IHSAA Volleyball State Finals, Bellmont fell to Brebeuf in a five-set heart-breaker for the 3A State Championship.

Bellmont battled back from being down two sets, tying the match and forcing it into a fifth and final set. In the fifth-set, Bellmont managed to get out to a 7-3 lead but Brebeuf would tie it and eventually take the match point, 15-13.

Bellmont finishes as runner-up for the second time in three seasons.