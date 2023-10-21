OSSIAN, Ind. (WANE) – Bellmont’s mission of returning to the state finals for a third straight year is still alive after the Braves knocked off 3A No. 3 Angola and No. 4 Benton Central in Saturday’s regional round.

In the regional semifinal match, Bellmont survived a 5-set thriller (25-17, 25-11, 14-25, 24-26, 15-11), avenging a regular season loss to Angola. The Braves quickly recovered and swept Benton Central (25-15, 25-20, 25-17) for a second straight season in the regional title match.

Meanwhile, Blackhawk Christian and Southwood will collide for a second straight season in the Class A semi-state round after both won a regional championship.

Elsewhere, Homestead nearly upset Class 4A No. 1 Hamilton Southeastern before falling in a 5-set match in their regional title game, while Churubusco’s season ended in a heartbreaking 5-set loss to Pioneer.

Class 4A

Munster 2 Crown Point 3

Warsaw 1 La Porte 3

Crown Point 0 La Porte 3

Harrison 0 Hamilton Southeastern 3

Homestead 3 Carroll 0

Hamilton Southeastern 3 Homestead 2



Class 3A

Bellmont 3 Angola 2

Benton Central 3 New Castle 1

Bellmont 3 Benton Central 0

Class 2A

Churubusco 3 Illiana Christian 0

South Central 1 Pioneer 3

Churubusco 2 Pioneer 3

Adams Central 3 Lafayette Central Catholic 1

Madison-Grant 0 Muncie Burris 3

Adams Central 0 Muncie Burris 3

Class A

Blackhawk Christian 3 Marquette Catholic 0

Tri-County 3 Kouts 2

Blackhawk Christian 3 Tri-County 1

Faith Christian 3 Daleville 1

Southwood 3 Blue River Valley 0

Faith Christian 0 Southwood 3