MUNCIE, Ind. (WANE) – A grueling rematch between the top two programs in Class 3A ended in heartbreak for Bellmont volleyball on Saturday. For a second straight season, Bellmont fell to Providence in four sets in the 3A state championship.

The Braves settle for state runner-up for the third straight year, including the fourth time in five seasons.

Similar to last year’s matchup, Bellmont got off to a sluggish start against Providence. Despite a late rally by Bellmont, the Pioneers won set one, 25-19.

Bellmont nearly evened the match at one set win apiece. However, the Braves couldn’t convert a pair of set points while Providence rallied to win a 31-29 marathon set.

Down but not out, Bellmont held off elimination to win set three, 25-23. However, the Braves were battling shorthanded as injuries started mounting on Bellmont’s side.

Providence shut the door for good with a 25-21 set four win to clinch their second straight state championship.

Utah State commit Delaney Lawson led Bellmont with 22 kills, while sophomore MaryKate Scheumann earned a triple-double with 16 kills, 12 assists and 15 digs. Hailey Cole led the way with 35 assists, but exited the match early due to an injury. Sami Christen and Jackie Sutter each chipped in with 22 and 13 digs, respectively.

Head coach Craig Krull graduates a large class of six seniors, including Lawson, Christen, Cole and Sutter. The Braves end another stellar season with a 33-3 record.