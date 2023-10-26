DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – For the fourth time in five seasons, Bellmont volleyball (33-2) is one win away from playing for a state title. The top-ranked team in Class 3A will face a familiar foe this Saturday with a semi-state championship on the line.

Bellmont is set to square off against No. 5 NorthWood in Saturday’s semi-state match. The Braves already faced NorthWood in the regular season – a 4-set win at Angola High School back on Sept. 16. Bellmont also topped NorthWood in last year’s semi-state match to advance to their third state championship in four seasons.

Aside from the regular season win against NorthWood, the Braves are battle-tested. Bellmont topped No. 3 Angola and No. 4 Benton Central to clinch a regional title last weekend. They also defeated perennial northeast Indiana powers like Bishop Dwenger, Carroll, Homestead and Blackhawk Christian during the regular season.

Saturday’s 3A semi-state match is set for 3 p.m. at Huntington North High School.