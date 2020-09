COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – In a game that couldn’t be decided in regulation, Bellmont holds strong and scored the winning-goal in double-overtime.

For Columbia City, Courtney Tobin scored both of the Eagles goals and gave Columbia City a short-lived lead. Bellmont would tie it up and eventually score the winning goal in the second overtime period.

Next up, Bellmont travels to Dekalb on Monday and Columbia City will host Leo on the same night.