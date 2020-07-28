Bellmont tabs Hall as new head coach after Davis resigns

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – Bellmont has a new head football coach – and it’s a name Braves fans will remember from the program’s 3A state title run in 2008.

Nick Hall – who spent the last five-plus season as an assistant coach for the Braves – will now lead the program. Hall was a standout for the state-title winning Braves squad over a decade ago.

Hall takes over for Eric Davis, who leaves the program after one season. According to Bellmont athletic director Dale Manis, Davis leaves Bellmont on good terms after deciding to leave for a professional opportunity that will allow him to spend more time with family.

Bellmont went 0-10 in its lone season under Davis and is looking for its first winning season since 2015.