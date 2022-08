DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – Junior Delaney Lawson racked up 13 kills to lead Bellmont to a 3-0 (25-12, 25-10, 25-16) sweep over SAC power Bishop Dwenger on Tuesday night in Decatur.

The Braves, who reached the 3A state title match last fall, move to 1-0 on the season. Jackie Sutter chipped in with 9 kills for Bellmont.

Dwenger falls to 0-3 with the loss. Loretta Pelkington paced the Saints, who won the 3A state title in 2020, with six kills.