DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – 3A no. 2 Bellmont swept 1A no. 1 Blackhawk Christian 3-0 (25-13, 25-17, 25-17) on Monday night down in Decatur to headline prep volleyball action in the area.

Delaney Lawson led Bellmont with 14 kills while MaryKate Scheumann added 13.

Bellmont improves to 11-0 on the season. Next up, the Braves head to Heritage on Tuesday night.

Blackhawk suffers its first loss on the year, dropping to 7-1 overall. The Braves host Woodlan on Tuesday.