Bellmont suspends sports until August 31 due to COVID concerns

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – Bellmont is putting school – and sports – on hold until August 31 amid a growing concern regarding COVID-19 in the Decatur area.

Bellmont athletic director Dale Manis posted the following announcement on Twitter Thursday night:

Due to the growing spread of COVID-19 in our community North Adams has made the tough decision to suspend all practices & contests until Mon 8/31 at Bellmont High School. This decision is being made with the safety of our families, students, & opponents in mind. — Dale Manis (@BellmontAD) August 13, 2020

The move means Bellmont’s football team will not play against county rivals Adams Central and South Adams, as the Braves had been scheduled to play the Jets to open the season August 21 while facing the Starfires in week two on August 28.

Adams Central head coach Michael Mosser spoke with WANE-TV about the change. With Southern Wells cancelling its season on Thursday due to low numbers, it leaves Fremont without a week one opponent. Mosser said the Jets are looking into seeing if Fremont would be willing and available to play in week one to fill the hole in both programs’ schedule.