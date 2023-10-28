HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Bellmont volleyball is heading back to the 3A state championship for a third straight year, while Southwood stunned the defending 1A champion during Saturday’s IHSAA semi-state round at Huntington North High School.

Southwood avenged last year’s semi-state loss to Blackhawk Christian, sweeping the Braves in a straight-set win (25-16, 25-19, 25-23). Blackhawk Christian nearly forced a fourth set, closing within two points of a set three win. However, Southwood closed the match on a 6-0 run to complete the sweep over last year’s 1A state champion.

Saturday’s semi-state title is the second in program history for Southwood, and their first since 2014. Southwood will face Tecumseh next Saturday at 11 a.m. at Ball State’s Worthen Arena for a 1A state championship.

In the 3A match, top-ranked Bellmont blitzed NorthWood to a straight-set win (25-12, 26-24, 25-15). Trailing 1-0 in sets, NorthWood came a couple points shy of tying the match at one set win apiece. Bellmont responded by closing out the period with a 26-24 win to put NorthWood on its heels. The Braves closed out the match with a 25-15 win to clinch their third straight semi-state title, and their fourth in five seasons.

Bellmont will get a chance to avenge last year’s state runner-up finish when they square off against last year’s state champion Providence in the 3A state championship. That match is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.