Bellmont's undefeated season halted by Yorktown Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - 3A no. 3 Bellmont came into regionals undefeated at 23-0. Unfortunately for Squaws fans, they didn't leave that way as Bellmont was blanked by 3A no. 7 Yorktown 6-0 in the regional championship game on Tuesday night.

Yorktown Reagan Cox opened the scoring with a 2-run home run in the bottom of the fourth. Yorktown would add 3 runs in the fifth and a lone tally in the sixth to set the final.

Bellmont finishes the year 23-1.

Yorktown advances to semi-state action on Saturday at Twin Lakes.