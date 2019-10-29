Bellmont ready to roll for semi-state

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – The Bellmont volleyball team rallied from an 0-2 deficit to defeat NorthWood in five sets on Saturday night in the 3A regional title match at Norwell. This weekend, the Squaws are hoping it not to cut it so close as Bellmont will face New Prairie at Plymouth at 3 p.m. in semi-state action.

Bellmont comes in with a 24-10 overall record while New Prairie is 29-7 overall.

The winner of this Saturday’s match will play for the 3A state title on Saturday, November 9 at Ball State.