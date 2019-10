OSSIAN, Ind. (WANE) – Bellmont rallied from two games down to defeat NorthWood 3-2 (20-25, 13-25, 25-20, 25-20, 15-6) to earning the 3A regional crown Saturday night at Norwell High School.

Bellmont defeated Angola early in the day in the semi-finals while NorthWood took down Northwestern.

Bellmont will face New Prairie next Saturday at 3A semi-state.

The Squaws are the only team from northeast Indiana to win a regional volleyball title this season.