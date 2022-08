FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bellmont edged Blackhawk Christian 3-2 (25-17, 12-25, 25-11, 23-25, 15-12) in a back-and-forth match between two of the better volleyball programs in the area to headline prep action on Monday night.

Bellmont improves to 9-2 on the season while Blackhawk suffers its first loss and falls to 8-1. Blackhawk was led by Allie Boyer with 19 kills.