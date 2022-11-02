DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – Bellmont volleyball is making its third trip to the 3A state title match this coming Saturday, and Braves fans are hoping the third time is a charm for coach Craig Krull and company.

Bellmont, state runner-up in 2019 and 2021, is coming off a 3-0 sweep of NorthWood at semi-state last Saturday in Plymouth. The Braves, ranked no. 4 in the 3A state poll, haven’t dropped a match all postseason.

The Braves, who fell to Brebeuf in five sets in last year’s 3A title match, head to state with a 30-6 record.

Bellmont will face top-ranked Providence, who also sports a 30-6 record, for the 3A title Saturday at Ball State’s Worthen Arena. The match is set to begin at approximately 4:30 p.m. following the 2A title match.