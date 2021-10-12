Bellmont edges Heritage in epic showdown to open volleyball sectionals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A battle of top ten teams in the 3A state poll lived up to its billing as 3A no. 3 Bellmont defeated 3A no. 8 Heritage 3-2 (19-25, 25-21, 24-26, 31-29, 15-13) to kick off girls volleyball sectional play across northeast Indiana on Tuesday night.

Senior Meg Saalfrank led Bellmont with 27 kills while sophomore Delaney Lawson chipped in with 16 for the Squaws.

3A Sectional at Angola

Leo 2 Concordia 3 (F)

3A Sectional at Bellmont

Bellmont 3 Heritage 2 (F)

3A Sectional at Peru

Peru 0 Western 3 (F)

2A Sectional at Bluffton

Wabash 0 South Adams 3 (F)