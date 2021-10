DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – While Saturday’s 2A sectional title match in Decatur was postponed until Monday it proved to be worth the wait for Bellmont as the Squaws topped Marion 9-0 to bring home the sectional title and advance to regionals.

Bellmont led 8-0 at the half.

Bellmont will now host Hamilton Heights at regionals on Wednesday at 7 p.m.