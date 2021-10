HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Bellmont’s 16th semi-state appearance ended in hardware after the team swept West Lafayette in three sets to claim the program’s fourth semi-state championship.

We are State Bound!! Your Bellmont Braves defeats West Lafayette at Semi-State at Huntington North 3-0 (25-13, 25-16, 25-15). Ball State here we come!! #BHSquad@ihsvca pic.twitter.com/3lGNm2ixPI — Coach Krull (@BellmontVB) October 30, 2021

In 2A, South Adams’ season came to an end with a 3-0 loss to Andrean at semi-state. The Starfires finish the year, 28-9.

Up next, Bellmont faces Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory for the 3A Volleyball State Championship next Saturday at 4 p.m. from Ball State University.