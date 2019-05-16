Bellmont bests Leo 2-1 to clinch NE8 title

In one of the most anticipated softball games of the season 3A no. 3 Bellmont went on the road to top 4A no. 6 Leo 2-1 on Wednesday night as the Squaws finished 7-0 in conference play to clinch the NE8 title.

Bellmont scored one run in the top of the first and added another in the top of the second to build and early 2-0 lead.

Leo’s lone run came on a solo blast by Ashley Miller in the bottom of the fourth.

Bellmont starting pitcher Macy Montgomery threw a complete game, allowing five hits and one runs while striking out seven.

Bellmont improves to 18-0 overall with the win.

Wednesday marked Leo’s first loss of the season as the Lions dropped to 19-1 overall and 6-1 in NE8 play.