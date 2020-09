FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Coming off a trip to the 3A state title match last fall, Bellmont had to wait two extra weeks to start the 2020 season – but it was worth the wait as the Squaws took down Blackhawk Christian 3-0 (25-18, 25-18, 25-9) on Monday night.

Bellmont was ranked no. 5 in the 3A preseason state poll while Blackhawk began the year ranked no. 9 in 1A.