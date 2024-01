DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – Bellmont High School basketball standout Hailey Cole made her college choice official on Tuesday afternoon, as the senior signed to play at Trine University.

Also a volleyball standout for the Braves, Cole has helped guide Bellmont to a 12-6 record so far this season on the hardwood. A six-foot forward, she leads the team at 14.6 points a night.