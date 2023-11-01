DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – After finishing as the 3A state runner-up the past two seasons, Bellmont is heading back to Ball State for the state finals in 2023 as the Braves are set to face Providence for the title on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at Worthen Arena.

It’ll be a rematch of last season’s 3A state title match, as the Braves lost to the Pioneers 3-1. Bellmont enters the match ranked no. 1 in the 3A state poll while Providence is no. 2.

The Braves are 34-2 on the season while Providence is 30-5. Craig Krull is in his 19th year as the head coach at Bellmont, having led the Braves to the state title in 2007 & 2010.

Bellmont is paced by sophomore MaryKate Scheumann with 439 kills and senior Delaney Lawson with 412. Senior Sami Cristen leads the team with 559 digs while senior setter Hailey Cole is tops with 51.5 blocks and 1,904 assists.