FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bellmont topped Woodlan 46-36, Angola handed DeKalb its first loss of the season, Eastside blazed past Fremont, while Blackhawk Christian rolled over New Haven to headline area girls basketball on Friday night.

The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexandria 60, Southern Wells 23

Anderson Prep Academy 47, Cambridge City 18

Angola 48, DeKalb 46

Argos 47, Winamac 29

Avon 62, Lebanon 20

Batesville 46, Union Co. 38

Bethany Christian 55, Elkhart Christian 21

Blue River 45, Hagerstown 13

Bremen 49, S. Bend Clay 28

Caston 45, N. White 34

Centerville 36, Daleville 34

Central Christian 55, Victory College Prep 14

Clay City 42, Eminence 39

Columbus North 74, Martinsville 19

Delta 40, Cowan 25

Eastern (Greentown) 58, Taylor 11

Eastside 47, Fremont 23

Edgewood 50, S. Putnam 35

Franklin 70, Greensburg 36

Franklin Co. 61, Northeastern 39

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 68, New Haven 38

Gibson Southern 67, N. Posey 42

Glenn 40, S. Bend Adams 34

Greencastle 64, Brown Co. 53

Indiana Math and Science Academy 68, Indpls Riverside 3

Madison 45, Switzerland Co. 44

McCutcheon 71, Logansport 58

Morgan Twp. 62, W. Central 29

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 49, Connersville 28

Muncie Central 54, Marion 40

N. Miami 41, Culver Academy 34

N. Montgomery 50, Attica 45

Noblesville 49, Hamilton Hts. 38

NorthWood 48, W. Noble 35

Oldenburg 53, Southwestern (Hanover) 49

Randolph Southern 58, Wes-Del 31

Rising Sun 47, S. Decatur 46

S. Bend Washington 76, Mishawaka Marian 29

S. Central (Union Mills) 46, Triton 35

Scottsburg 65, Borden 40

Seymour 38, Silver Creek 35

Speedway 60, Indpls Ritter 24

Tri-West 60, Crawfordsville 33

Waldron 42, Southwestern (Shelby) 31

Wawasee 35, Westview 32

Western 87, Frankfort 25

Whiting 38, Boone Grove 33

Winchester 75, Knightstown 14

Wood Memorial 50, N. Daviess 28

Corydon Central Tournament

First Round

Corydon 62, Crawford Co. 35

Lanesville 64, New Albany 32