Bellmont and South Adams prepare for semi-state volleyball on Saturday

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – On Saturday, Adams County will be well represented at Huntington North High School as both South Adams and Bellmont will have the opportunity to punch a ticket to State with a semi-state win.

For the Starfires, this is only the second time in the program’s history that a team has made it to semi-state. If South Adams takes the win, it will be their first semi-state title ever.

In 3A, the Squaws are getting ready for the program’s 16th semi-state appearance and a win would mean the team’s second semi-state crown in the past three seasons.

Bellmont will face West Lafayette at 2:30 p.m. for a 3A Semi-State Championship at Huntington North. South Adams will go toe-to-toe with Andrean at 1 p.m. in 2A, also at Huntington North.