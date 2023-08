FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The high school football season is almost here with scrimmages taking center stage this week ahead of next Friday’s season openers.

Jason Garrett, head coach at Bishop Dwenger, was live on WANE at 6 p.m. to preview their showdown with Carroll tonight at Shields Field. Kick is set for 7 p.m.

Tune into WANE-TV tonight to see highlights of seven local scrimmages. Then check out the Highlight Zone next Friday, as Fort Wayne’s no. 1 sports show.