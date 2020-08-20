Overcoming obstacles: Northrop’s Doerffler navigates coaching with diabetes during pandemic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Football is a game of highs and lows and no one understands that roller coaster better than Northrop’s Head Coach Jason Doerffler.

12 years ago, at the age of 21, Doerffler was diagnosed with type-1 diabetes.

Now at the age of 33, Doerffler’s not only managing his blood sugar, but a team of over 50 high school athletes. In this line of work, stressful is an understatement.

“To be quite honest with you, it’s probably not the healthiest career, but once you get the hang of it, it’s just part of the routine,” Doerffler said.

The challenges Doerffler faces as a diabetic are strangely similar to the lessons he instills in his players.

“It ultimately comes down to the diabetic patient. How strict do you want to be, how strict can you be and how disciplined can you be? And that’s very similar to what we’re asking from our kids.” Doerffler continued, “They’ve bought into the idea that they will have to stay apart, they have to wear a mask, they have to do these things if we’re going to have a season and it looks like we’re going to have one,” Doerffler said.

Northrop opens up your Game of the Week Highlight Zone coverage Friday at Homestead.