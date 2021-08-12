Basketball standout Bontrager lands at Leo

LEO, Ind. (WANE) – Basketball standout Caedmon Bontrager has enrolled at Leo High School with the hope of suiting up for the Lions for his senior season of high school this winter.

His father, Kevin, confirmed the move to WANE-TV on Monday evening.

The IHSAA has not ruled on Bontrager’s eligibility yet, but his family says they are waiting on a decision that could be made any day.

Bontrager began his junior season at Lakewood Park Christian, but finished his 2020-21 prep campaign at Elevation Prep, a prep program based out of Fort Wayne that was in its first season.

A six-foot-eight forward, Bontrager averaged 21.8 points and 10.3 rebounds for Lakewood over the course of eight games last season.

Leo advanced to the 3A state title game last season and returns many key contributors for this season, including 6-foot-7 Rutgers football recruit D.J. Allen, 6-foot-4 West Virginia football recruit Landen Livingston, and sharp-shooter Ayden Ruble.