Barnhardt and Moellering sign for soccer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Soccer standouts Madison Barnhardt and Lauren Moellering will take their talents to college as the duo signed with the University of the Cumberlands and Spring Arbor, respectively.

Moellering, a midfielder, tallied 36 goals in her career at Homestead, including 11 this past fall. She also racked up 8 assists as a senior and 23 for her career.

Barnhardt, a defender, scored 3 goals as a senior and had 1 assist. She played in 70 varsity games for her career with 6 goals and 3 assists.

Homestead finished 14-4-1 as a team this past season.