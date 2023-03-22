FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the third time in the last five seasons the Blackhawk Christian boys basketball program will play its last game of the year down in Indianapolis, as the Braves are set to face Linton-Stockton in the 2A title game Saturday at 12:45 p.m. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

On Wednesday the school held a pep rally ahead of Saturday’s contest in the Circle City.

The Braves, who won the 1A state title in 2019 and the 2A championship in 2021, are 26-3 coming in and ranked no. 4 in the latest 2A A.P. poll while Linton-Stockton is no. 1 with a 29-1 overall record.

The Braves beat seventh-ranked Gary 21st Century 88-82 in the semi-state semifinals last Saturday morning, then bested Lewis Cass 75-58 in the semi-state title game at Logansport’s famed Berry bowl.

Blackhawk is coached by former I.U. player Matt Roth, who’s in his first season leading the program following the passing of Marc Davidson last May.

The Braves are led in scoring by six-foot-six senior Josh Furst, who puts up 19.0 points a game to go with 7.6 rebounds. Furst is set to walk-on at Purdue next season and play with his brother, current Purdue sophomore Caleb Furst.

Six-four guard Gage Sefton averages 16.6 points a game and a team-best 5.8 assists per night. Six-eight forward Kellen Pickett, a sophomore, averages 13.7 points and a team-best 8.3 rebounds a game.

Six-foot-three senior guard Jimmy Davidson puts up 6.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game while six-five junior wing Isaac Smith scores 9.3 points a night.

WANE-TV will be in Indianapolis on Saturday and have complete coverage of the Braves’ quest to earn the program’s third state title.