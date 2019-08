FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Coming off 2A semi-state appearance Concordia opened the season in style, as the Cadets – ranked no. 12 in the state’s 2A poll – topped DeKalb 7-1 on Wednesday night behind a hat trick from junior Samuel Aumick.

Concordia’s Tumi Malatse and Elijah Macke added two goals apiece for a Cadets team that faces North Side tomorrow.