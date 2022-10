FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Josh Arntz of Columbia City scored the game-winning touchdown with 49 seconds to go as the Eagles topped previously unbeaten Norwell 25-24, earning Arntz & company “Gem of the Night” honors from Peter Franklin Jewelers on the final Friday of the regular season!

What a moment for @CCE_Football & Josh Arntz (@JoshAFootball)! Arntz the game-winning TD w/ 49 seconds left as @CCityEaglesAD knocked off previously unbeaten Norwell 25-24 in the GOTW! 30 min 'til show, but this will be your @P_F_Jewelers Gem of the Night! @birdcage_cc pic.twitter.com/zhayEmIl4f — Glenn Marini (@GlennMariniWANE) October 15, 2022