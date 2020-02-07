Archie Miller looks on as Furst, Blackhawk beat South Side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana University head basketball coach Archie Miller and top assistant Tom Ostrom were in the Summit City on Thursday night checking in on recruit Caleb Furst as the junior helped lead Blackhawk Christian to a 66-48 win over South Side.

Furst led the Braves with 18 points while Callan Wood tallied 15, Marcus Davidson 13, and Zane Burke 12.

South Side was led by Treveon Jones with a game-high 23 point and Kamron Mitchell with 11.

A number of the area’s games were cancelled/postponed due to weather.