Appleton makes switch at Angola, takes over boys basketball program

High School Sports

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – After six seasons as the head coach of the Angola High School girls basketball program Brandon Appleton has been named the Hornets boys basketball coach.

Appleton went 111-40 during his time with the Angola girls.

The Angola boys went 14-9 last season, with head coach Ed Bentley and the program parting ways 15 games into the year. Josh Sheets went 4-4 as interim head coach.

Appleton was selected as an assistant coach for the Indiana Girls Junior All-Star team, however the Indiana-Kentucky All-Star series has been cancelled.

